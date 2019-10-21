Home

Elinor "Mitzie" McSwain

Elinor "Mitzie" McSwain Obituary
Elinor "Mitzie" McSwain
Elinor (Mitzie) McSwain 89, passed away October 16, 2019. She was born in Slidell, La. and moved to St. Augustine in the early Seventies.
Elinor worked for her sister, Bernice Gause, owner of the Posey Palace Flower Shop. She loved shopping at the Betty Griffin House and loved animals, especially her dog Molly. She also volunteered with the American Legion Post #37.
Elinor is survived by her sons, John Kerry Galtier, Grant Galtier, and James LaCaze; daughters, Karen Hazlett, Karla Strohe, Donna Hawthron, Pamela Jones, and Rhonda Galtier; 14 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren.
A celebration of her life will be held on her property at a later date to be announced. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Betty Griffin House or St. Augustine Humane Society. Please visit the online Tribute at www.quinn-shalz.com. Arrangements by Quinn-Shalz Family Funeral Home, Jacksonville Beach, FL.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019
