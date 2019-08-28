|
|
Eliser Sarah Vigil
Eliser Sarah Vigil, CW4, US Army Ret. passed away surrounded by family on August 2, 2019. in St. Augustine, Florida.
Ella was born in Capitan, New Mexico on December 31,1944 to the late Macario Vigil and Frances Salazar Vigil. Ella graduated from Capitan High School in 1962.
She worked for the State of New Mexico in Santa Fe. Later she pursued her education and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. She served in the Army for 30 years until her retirement at Fort McPherson, Georgia Ella's lived in Morrow, Georgia but also had a home in Holly Hill, Florida.
Ella is survived by her sister Dela "Dee" Mangus and Chuck Mangus of St. Augustine, Florida, sister Olivia Vigil Cook, Hobbs, N.M. Ella is also survived by her nephews in St. Augustine, FL. James Dennis, Johnny W. Dennis, Lt. Col. Charles Mangus, Jr. and nieces, Mary Mangus Courter, St. Augustine, FL, Leigh Dennis Bradshaw, Texas.
She is also survived by nephews Edward L. Torres, Dave Torres, and Steve Torres, N.M. and niece Lisa Griffen, New Mexico. Frank Vayle, Scott Vayle, Colorado and Sally McBride, Nevada. Other relatives and friends including dear friends, Dr. Lorotto Bobo and Col. Bernadette Shonka,Ret.
Ella was predeceased by both parents,a sister, Frieda" Hirrill, brothers, Leonel Vigil, Louis Vayle, and Lonny Vayle.
Services are at 10 AM.Saturday ,August 31, 2019 at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Augustine,Florida.
In lieu of flowers donations in celebration of her life can be made to Muscular Dystrophy Foundation. Later a Military Memorial Service will be held at the American legion in Holly Hill, Florida where she was a lifetime member.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2019