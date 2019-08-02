|
|
Elizabeth Ann Green
Elizabeth Ann Green, of Saint Augustine passed away peacefully at her home
surrounded by her loving family on July 28, 2019; she was born June 29, 1935 in Fairburn, Georgia to James and Hazel Jackson.
Ann is survived by her sister Nancy, her daughter Michaele, sons Marc and
Morgan. She was blessed with eleven grandchildren: Kelly, James and Lucas of Michaele; Bonny, Christopher and Cody of Marc; Shira, Beverly, Rachael, Casey and Tyler of Morgan. In addition, she is further blessed with seventeen great grandchildren including Chloe Furlong, an angel waiting for her in heaven.
Ann worked in the Miami Dade Judicial Circuit Court for more than 30 years. She received numerous awards for her exemplary service and dedication.
Ann was a world traveler, visiting every continent except Antarctica. Ann was a passionate lover of all animals, especially cats. Serving as a docent at the Miami Metro Zoo for many years fulfilled her joy being surrounded by animals.
A Celebration of Life will be held at her home on Saturday, August 17 th at 3pm.
Please contact 904.797.7803 for questions or directions. Please refer to the neptunesociety.com for an in depth biography and guest book.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Aug. 2 to Aug. 5, 2019