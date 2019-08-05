Home

Rev. Elizabeth Claire, age 84, made her transition in Olympia, Washington with her devoted daughter , Jody Greene and family friend, Kay Mundt by her side. Her heart was open and her Spirit set free.
Rev. Elizabeth Claire was the retired minister at the, Center for Spiritual Living in St Augustine, Florida for 27 years and has been a strong supporter in the community.
Celebrating her life is her son, Curtis Fishbeck of San Diego, CA, grand son, Sean Tinkelenberg and grand daughter, Elle.
She was a beautiful, spiritual being who left the mark of Love on all who knew her.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2019
