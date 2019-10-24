|
Rev. Elizabeth Claire
Rev. Elizabeth Claire, beloved former minister of the Center for Spiritual Living in St. Augustine, made her transition in Olympia, Washington on July 27, 2019 with her devoted daughter Jody Greene and family friend Kay Bundt by her side. She was 84 years young with a loving heart and spirituality that radiated to everyone around her.
In addition to her daughter, she is survived by her son Curtis Fishbeck of San Diego, CA, her grandson Sean Tinkelenberg and granddaughter Elle.
There will be a community celebration of the life of Rev. Elizabeth on November 3, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at the Center for Spiritual Living, 1795 Old Moultrie Rd., St. Augustine. She was the minister there for 21 years and was a strong supporter in the community. As part of her legacy, the Center for Spiritual Living will honor her bequest to support victims of domestic violence in St. Augustine by establishing a scholarship fund for them. In lieu of flowers, a donation to that scholarship fund would be greatly appreciated.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019