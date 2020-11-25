Elizabeth DonovanElizabeth L. Donovan(ne Purcell) joined her Heavenly Father November 14, 2020 after a brief battle with cancer. She passed with grace and courage.Liz was born May 6, 1935 in St. Augustine to John R. Purcell and Doradee Parkhill Purcell. Her younger brother John was born in 1940 completing their family. They all predecease her.Growing up she she was a faithful Roman Catholic and proud graduate of St. Joseph's Academy. Her education continued at St Vincent's Hospital in Jacksonville where she received her nursing degree.While at St. Vincent's she met her future husband, Dr. Jose Zubero of Zaragoza, Spain. With the completion of his medical education they returned to live in Jacksonville.Together they had three wonderful children, David, Julia & Martin with whom they enjoyed traveling around the world.Always generous with her time,Liz helped many by initially volunteering at the First Call for Help Crisis Center in Jacksonville and later counseling and supporting others in need.In 1988 Liz returned to St. Augustine to be among family and longtime friends for the remainder of her life.Liz is survived by her children David Zubero(Sally)of Ft. Lauderdale , Julia Zubero(Allen)of Orlando and Martin Zubero(Loretta) of Jacksonville.Her beloved grandchildren Daniel, Elizabeth, Lily & Zachary. Nieces Lauren Purcell of New York City, Anne Grissinger of Summit, New Jersey and numerous cousins.A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Anastasia Catholic Church in St. Augustine at a future date.