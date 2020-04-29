|
Elizabeth Goldthwaite
Age 98, died on April 29, 2020 at Beaumont at Natick in Natick, Ma. The cause was complications brought on by COVID-19.
Formerly of Attleboro , MA and St Augustine, Fl, Betty was born on Nov 14, 1921 in Winthrop, MA to Helen Chase Fletcher and Roland Fletcher of Boston. She was predeceased by her husband of 50 years, William K Goldthwaite. She leaves her daughter, Karen Hartmann and husband Frank of Cambridge, MA and her son Wlliam Goldthwaite Jr. and wife Janice of Ocean View, DE. She also leaves seven grandchildren: Gage Olcott (Stacey), Chad Olcott (Laura), Chase Stevenson (Duff), William Goldthwaite III, Scott Goldthwaite, Todd Goldthwaite ( Meg) and Shawn Goldthwaite (Bridget) along with 18 great grandchildren: Kearsley, Chase, Emma, Brady, Tess, Sadie, Charlie, Ellie, Bo, Zoe, Zachary , Eva, Elena, Marina, Liam, Annabelle, Jeremy and Johnny. In addition she leaves her companion of many years, Richard Nordby, of Lakeland, Fl.
Her major legacy was her vocation as a grandmother - surely the best ever. She had lasting impact on the seven mentioned above: they carry with them that they were loved, that they were special, and that fudge sauce, brownies and muffins allegedly had no calories.
She also performed long term dedicated service as a volunteer to several hospitals, notably Sturdy Memorial Hospital, Attleboro, MA and Flagler Hospital, St Augustine , FL
Betty's family would like to express their gratitude to the wonderful staff of both Beaumont and Whitney Place at Natick who lovingly cared for her over the past 2 years.
Memorial gifts may be made to the Flagler Health Care Foundation, on line or PO Box 860216, St Augustine, Fl.
A private memorial will be held by the family at a later date. Burial will be at the Fletcher family plot in Hamilton,MA.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Apr. 29 to May 1, 2020