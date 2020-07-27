Elizabeth Long GreenElizabeth Long Green, 76, a resident of St. Augustine, Florida for 30 years, died July 25, 2020 at her home. Born in Little Mountain, SC, Elizabeth was a daughter of the late John Carrol and Elma Eargle Long.She was predeceased by her late husband, Don Michael Green. Mrs. Green is survived by her daughters, Melanie Elizabeth Tahan (Juan C. Mas) and Christina Green Morrissey (Richard Seggie Jr.); her step daughter, Janet Steeper (Tim Steeper); her granddaughters, Daniella and Amelia-Kate Morrissey; her nephew, Derrill Amick Jr; her niece, Lisa Amick Rooker and their children. Elizabeth adored her granddaughters Daniella and Amelia-Kate and enjoyed sewing special garments for them and their childhood dolls. Sewing was her favorite hobby along with reading. She was student council treasurer of her high school and a graduate of University of South Carolina - a degree she earned after losing her hearing. She valued education greatly and made sure her daughters knew of its importance to be successful. Elizabeth enjoyed sharing historical stories with her family and friends about growing up with an outhouse, her mother selling eggs to make ends meet and how her family survived their house burning down when she was little. She loved to travel and spend time with her family. Her sense of humor always showed while playing funny pranks on her daughters. Elizabeth persevered despite her disabilities throughout her life and will be missed by many that knew her. A celebration of her life will be planned at a later time with her immediate family.St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.