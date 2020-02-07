Home

POWERED BY

Services
A Dignified Alternative Hatcher Cremations - Jacksonville
9957 Moorings Dr., ste 503
Jacksonville, FL 32257
(904) 260-2522
Memorial service
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
12:30 PM
Memorial Lutheran Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Snavely
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth "Bette" Snavely


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth "Bette" Snavely Obituary
Elizabeth "Bette" Snavely
Snavely, Elizabeth "Bette" went to heaven on February 3, 2020. She was born February 4, 1927 in Jacksonville, FL. She resided in Jacksonville most of her life, moving to St. Augustine in 2000.
She is survived by her four sons of whom she was so very proud; Robert, Michael, Dr. Richard Kappelmann and Harley "Rocky" Stone. She was equally proud of granddaughter Lorena Kappelmann, step-granddaughters Meghan and McKenzie Rusin, grandsons Robert, Michael, Matthew, and Ryan Kappelmann, and Eric and Kevin Stone. She was blessed with five great-grandchildren, Elizabeth "Ellie," Robby, Abby, and Christopher Kappelmann and Rowan Stone.
Bette's love for over fifty years was in real estate investments and remodeling of homes and apartments, which she did until her death. She was a member and active in Memorial Lutheran Church, St. Augustine, where she served on the church council, greeter, usher, lay leader, and for eight years leader of the Son-shiners, a senior group.
A memorial service in honor of a life well lived will be held at Memorial Lutheran Church on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at 12:30 pm with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Memorial Lutheran Church Building Fund at 3375 US-1 South, St. Augustine, FL 32086.
"I have lived, loved, suffered, survived, and had a wonderful life. I would rather my family and friends have a glass of Cheer in lieu of shedding any tears."
Published in St. Augustine Record from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -