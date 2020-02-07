|
|
Elizabeth "Bette" Snavely
Snavely, Elizabeth "Bette" went to heaven on February 3, 2020. She was born February 4, 1927 in Jacksonville, FL. She resided in Jacksonville most of her life, moving to St. Augustine in 2000.
She is survived by her four sons of whom she was so very proud; Robert, Michael, Dr. Richard Kappelmann and Harley "Rocky" Stone. She was equally proud of granddaughter Lorena Kappelmann, step-granddaughters Meghan and McKenzie Rusin, grandsons Robert, Michael, Matthew, and Ryan Kappelmann, and Eric and Kevin Stone. She was blessed with five great-grandchildren, Elizabeth "Ellie," Robby, Abby, and Christopher Kappelmann and Rowan Stone.
Bette's love for over fifty years was in real estate investments and remodeling of homes and apartments, which she did until her death. She was a member and active in Memorial Lutheran Church, St. Augustine, where she served on the church council, greeter, usher, lay leader, and for eight years leader of the Son-shiners, a senior group.
A memorial service in honor of a life well lived will be held at Memorial Lutheran Church on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at 12:30 pm with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Memorial Lutheran Church Building Fund at 3375 US-1 South, St. Augustine, FL 32086.
"I have lived, loved, suffered, survived, and had a wonderful life. I would rather my family and friends have a glass of Cheer in lieu of shedding any tears."
Published in St. Augustine Record from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020