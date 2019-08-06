Home

POWERED BY

Services
St. John's Family Funeral Home & Crematory
385 SR 207
St. Augustine, FL 32084
(904) 824-1625
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
8:00 PM
Panama Hatties
Celebration of Life
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Anastasia Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Theresa Smith


1960 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth Theresa Smith Obituary
Elizabeth Theresa Smith
Elizabeth Therese Smith, 58, of St. Augustine passed away Monday, July 22, 2019 at her home. Liz found comfort in hugs, conversations with loved ones and any opportunity to snuggle a baby.
Born August 26, 1960 in New Haven, Connecticut to the late William and Joyce Bunting, Liz graduated from Guilford High School in Guilford, Connecticut and joined the U.S. Navy where she served proudly. She enjoyed the beach, reading and art.
She devoted her life to raising her children and welcomed any opportunity she could to be the biggest cheerleader for her three boys. She was a dedicated mother and extremely proud grandmother who loved selflessly and gave everything she had to her family.
Liz loved her work and the opportunity it gave her to meet new people and share a smile with everyone she came in contact with. She never met a dance floor she couldn't cut up. Since moving to St. Augustine in 1990, her pastimes included keeping up a solid tan, reading John Grisham books and making people smile.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 9 a.m. on Monday, August 26, her birthday, at St. Anastasia Catholic Church with a reception to follow. The family invites anyone interested to join them for a night of dancing and reminiscing at Panama Hatties at 8 p.m. on Saturday, August 24.
She is survived by her sons, Vincent Martinez III (Kristin Leitch), Joey Martinez (Katherine), James Guptill (Justina); grandchildren, Liam Martinez, Maeve Martinez and Ellie Guptill; siblings, Brien Bunting, Mary McCall (Scott), Katy Zappone (Rick), Billy Bunting (Tahvory), Pete Bunting (Hyacinth); step-mother, Dorothy Carlino; and many extended family members and friends who will miss her dearly.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations in Liz's honor be sent to the Betty Griffin House.
St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

logo


logo

Published in St. Augustine Record from Aug. 6 to Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now