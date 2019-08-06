|
Elizabeth Theresa Smith
Elizabeth Therese Smith, 58, of St. Augustine passed away Monday, July 22, 2019 at her home. Liz found comfort in hugs, conversations with loved ones and any opportunity to snuggle a baby.
Born August 26, 1960 in New Haven, Connecticut to the late William and Joyce Bunting, Liz graduated from Guilford High School in Guilford, Connecticut and joined the U.S. Navy where she served proudly. She enjoyed the beach, reading and art.
She devoted her life to raising her children and welcomed any opportunity she could to be the biggest cheerleader for her three boys. She was a dedicated mother and extremely proud grandmother who loved selflessly and gave everything she had to her family.
Liz loved her work and the opportunity it gave her to meet new people and share a smile with everyone she came in contact with. She never met a dance floor she couldn't cut up. Since moving to St. Augustine in 1990, her pastimes included keeping up a solid tan, reading John Grisham books and making people smile.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 9 a.m. on Monday, August 26, her birthday, at St. Anastasia Catholic Church with a reception to follow. The family invites anyone interested to join them for a night of dancing and reminiscing at Panama Hatties at 8 p.m. on Saturday, August 24.
She is survived by her sons, Vincent Martinez III (Kristin Leitch), Joey Martinez (Katherine), James Guptill (Justina); grandchildren, Liam Martinez, Maeve Martinez and Ellie Guptill; siblings, Brien Bunting, Mary McCall (Scott), Katy Zappone (Rick), Billy Bunting (Tahvory), Pete Bunting (Hyacinth); step-mother, Dorothy Carlino; and many extended family members and friends who will miss her dearly.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations in Liz's honor be sent to the Betty Griffin House.
St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Aug. 6 to Aug. 18, 2019