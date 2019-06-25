|
|
Ellis Arthur "Bill" Lockwood
Ellis Arthur "Bill" Lockwood, 88, of St. Augustine passed away Monday, June 24, 2019 at the Bailey Family Center for Caring. Bill was born on July 5, 1930 in Ripley, England to the late Eric and Nellie Lockwood. He served in the British Air Force and obtained a Bachelors Degree in Mathematics and Aeronautical Engineering. He enjoyed reading. Bill is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Kimbra. He leaves to cherish his memories his beloved wife, Pauline; sons, John Lockwood (Cheryl), Mark Lockwood (Fiona), Matthew Lockwood (Marcia); brother, Hedley Lockwood. St. Johns Family Funeral Home and Joyner's Funeral Home are in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record from June 25 to June 27, 2019