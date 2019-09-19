|
Elmer William "Bill" Russell
Elmer William "Bill" Russell, July 10, 1923 – Sept. 15, 2019.
The family of Elmer W. "Bill" Russell announces that he passed peacefully on Sunday, September 15th, 2019 after a short illness and is now reunited with our mother, the late Elizabeth L. Russell. He is in the loving arms of our Lord and Heavenly Father. He was 96 years old.
Born July 23, 1923 in Cincinnati, OH, he was the only child of the late Maude Wingfield Russell and Elmer W. Russell, Sr. Bill had 2 children who pre-deceased him. He was a loving husband to Betty, they celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on October 15, 2016. He leaves behind to remember him his sons and daughter, Robert D. Ravan, John E. Ravan and Karen Y. Torpy, along with many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
Bill loved life. He was an honored Marine Sergeant in World War II, a Boy Scout Leader for many years, a pilot and a homebuilder. He built Summer Trees subdivision in Port Orange, FL, and was always concerned about saving as many trees and natural habitat as possible. His passion was exploring the great outdoors. He hiked at least 500 miles of the Appalachian Trail until he was no longer able to do so. He and his wife traveled to Canada and all over the country to every state except Hawaii in their motor home. In 2005, Bill and Betty sold their beloved home and 18 acres on Spruce Creek when caring for it became too much for them. The property was sold to the City of Port Orange where it will remain a nature preserve and park.
In his last days, all our father could talk about was going to find Betty in Heaven so that they would be together forever. He is now at peace. We love you and miss you, Dad.
Services will be held Saturday, September 21, 2019. Visitation will begin at 10 AM followed by services at 11 AM at Lohmans Funeral Home at Daytona Memorial Park, 1425 Bellevue Ave., Daytona Beach, FL.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2019