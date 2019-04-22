Home

St. John's Family Funeral Home & Crematory
385 SR 207
St. Augustine, FL 32084
(904) 824-1625
Memorial service
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Augustine Shores United Methodist Church
724 Shores Boulevard
St Augustine, FL
View Map
Elsie Brewer Forgan Obituary
Elsie Brewer Forgan (nee Suydam), 100, went to her heavenly home on April 19, 2019, in St. Augustine. Born in Pennington, New Jersey, Elsie was a dairy farmer and lived most of her life in Columbus, N.J. She was predeceased by her husband, Carl J. Forgan, Sr., and her brothers William Joseph Suydam and Jacob Suydam. Also, her son-in-law, Chuck Schubert.

Elsie is survived by her daughter, Ann Schubert; son Carl J. Forgan, Jr and wife Donna; brother, Paul Suydam and wife Charlotte; sister Esther Deamer and husband William; and sister-in-law Beth Suydam. Grandchildren: Muriel Godown, Thomas Kucharczyk, Jr. and wife Deborah, Carl Joseph Forgan, III and finance Hannah, and Jennifer Alfonse and husband Marc. Also great-grandchildren: Ryan, Lila and Jacob Kucharczyk and Carl Joseph Forgan, IV. Elsie is also survived by many nieces and nephews and was Mom and Nanny to numerous others.

A memorial service for Elsie will be held on Tuesday, April 23, at 10 a.m. at St. Augustine Shores United Methodist Church, 724 Shores Boulevard, St Augustine, FL 32086.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the St. Augustine Shores United Methodist Women, 724 Shores Boulevard, St Augustine, FL 32086.

A memorial service will be held at a later date in New Jersey.

St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. (www.stjohnsfamilyfuneralhome.com)
Published in St. Augustine Record on Apr. 22, 2019
