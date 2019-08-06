Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Elzie Higgs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elzie Mckinley Higgs Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elzie Mckinley Higgs Jr. Obituary
Elzie Mckinley Higgs Jr.
Elzie Mckinley Higgs, Jr. known as Max, age 90, passed away peacefully on July 23, 2019. Max was born in Baltimore, MD and resided in St Augustine, FL for the last 30 years. He is survived by his devoted wife, Irene, of 68 years, daughters, Renee Higgs, Robin Streit, Annette Chase and husband Robert Chase, granddaughter Tamara Chumley and husband Christopher Chumley and great granddaughter Audra Chumley. Max was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend to everyone. He was a member of the Memorial Lutheran Church.
A private remembrance service will take place at a later date for
family.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elzie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.