Elzie Mckinley Higgs Jr.
Elzie Mckinley Higgs, Jr. known as Max, age 90, passed away peacefully on July 23, 2019. Max was born in Baltimore, MD and resided in St Augustine, FL for the last 30 years. He is survived by his devoted wife, Irene, of 68 years, daughters, Renee Higgs, Robin Streit, Annette Chase and husband Robert Chase, granddaughter Tamara Chumley and husband Christopher Chumley and great granddaughter Audra Chumley. Max was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend to everyone. He was a member of the Memorial Lutheran Church.
A private remembrance service will take place at a later date for
family.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2019