Emma Entwisle

Emma EntwisleEmma Jean Entwisle, age 92, of St. Augustine, passed away Friday evening, August 7, 2020.She was born March ­­9, 1928, in Morrilton, Arkansas daughter of the late Charles and Altha May­­­ Nelson. She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Robert S. Entwisle, three brothers: Billy, Bobby, Charles and her sister Sue.She is survived by her son Robert C. Entwisle (Katherine) of Miami and her daughter Susan Perryman (Mitch) of St. Augustine. Five grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, and five great great grandchildren. She also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss her.Funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday, August 20, 2020, at Craig Funeral Home in St. Augustine. Visitation is from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, August 20, 2020 at the funeral home. Interment will be at the Jacksonville National Cemetery. For safety face masks will be required and social distancing will be observed. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in her memory to her church, Riverdale United Methodist Church, 1028 County Rd 13 South, St. Augustine, FL 32092.The service will be broadcast live and will be recorded for those who are not able to attend.Please visit the following link to view the service live or to view it in it's entirety.