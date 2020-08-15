1/1
Emma Entwisle
1928 - 2020
Emma Entwisle
Emma Jean Entwisle, age 92, of St. Augustine, passed away Friday evening, August 7, 2020.
She was born March ­­9, 1928, in Morrilton, Arkansas daughter of the late Charles and Altha May­­­ Nelson. She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Robert S. Entwisle, three brothers: Billy, Bobby, Charles and her sister Sue.
She is survived by her son Robert C. Entwisle (Katherine) of Miami and her daughter Susan Perryman (Mitch) of St. Augustine. Five grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, and five great great grandchildren. She also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss her.
Funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday, August 20, 2020, at Craig Funeral Home in St. Augustine. Visitation is from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, August 20, 2020 at the funeral home. Interment will be at the Jacksonville National Cemetery. For safety face masks will be required and social distancing will be observed. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in her memory to her church, Riverdale United Methodist Church, 1028 County Rd 13 South, St. Augustine, FL 32092.
The service will be broadcast live and will be recorded for those who are not able to attend.
Please visit the following link to view the service live or to view it in it's entirety.
https://www.oneroomstreaming.com/view/authorise.php?k=159745336472383



Published in St. Augustine Record from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Visitation
03:00 - 04:00 PM
Craig Funeral Home Memorial Park
AUG
20
Funeral service
04:00 PM
Craig Funeral Home Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Craig Funeral Home Memorial Park
1475 Old Dixie Highway
St. Augustine, FL 32086
(904) 824-1672
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
August 15, 2020
Susan and Mitch- you are in my prayers. I am so sorry for your loss
Barbara Dodson
Friend
