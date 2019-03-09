|
Emma Lena "Ena" Thaxton Ferguson, beloved wife of Larry Wayne Ferguson, died peacefully in Charleston, South Carolina, on March 6, 2019. Emma Lena was born on Sept. 24, 1942, to Thomas Benjamin Thaxton sr. and Emma Frances Comer Thaxton in McMinnville, Tennessee. She was born in the antebellum house, Oakham, where her parents were young caretakers of the home.
Emma was a beautiful, kind, creative, intelligent woman, and loved by all. Growing up in McMinnville, she was an active member of the First United Methodist Church, a baton twirler and a cheerleader. In her first year at Tennessee Tech, Emma met her future husband, Larry. Emma went on to receive her undergraduate degree from East Carolina University, and obtained a master's in education at Southern Mississippi University.
Larry's career with DuPont Corporation took them all over the United States, from Texas to North Carolina and Delaware, among other places. Emma taught elementary school and touched the lives of countless children along the way.
In retirement, Emma and Larry chose Anastasia Island. Emma continued her hobbies of painting and was quite skilled at needlework. Thanks to her hours of gardening, her yard was a rainbow of colors, and she especially loved red bottlebrush plants. Emma even loved her deer, who would linger in the edge of the marsh behind her house and gave birth to young fawns in the shade of her trees. In 2018, the Fergusons moved to Charleston.
Emma Ferguson was predeceased by her parents and her younger brother, G. Harris Thaxton, of Charleston. She is survived by her husband, Larry, of Charleston; brother, Thomas B. Thaxton Jr. (Dianna), of McMinnville; sister, Juliette (James), of Manchester, Tennessee; and a large family of nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday in Bascom Cemetery, Morrison, Tennessee.
High Funeral Home -101 College St, McMinnville, TN 37110 - is responsible for arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution may be made to the , PO Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090, or a .
If desired, a note may be sent to Larry Ferguson, c/o Mikell Thaxton, 2155 Durant Avenue, North Charleston, SC 29405.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2019