|
|
Emma Luz Gilger
Emma Luz Gilger, age 72, of St. Augustine, passed away on July 3, 2019 at
Flagler Hospital. Born and raised in Vieques, Puerto Rico then moved to New
York at a young age. She later moved to Pennsylvania to raise her family. Emma
enjoyed being a part of her local community through her church, Boy Scouts, Cub
Scouts, and coached cheerleading, softball, and track and field. She had a joyful
personality larger than life and could make anyone she met smile and laugh. Emma
loved to entertain. She was active in community theater, participated in living
history reenactments, and even dressed as a clown to perform singing telegrams.
For the past 11 years, she resided in St. Augustine and was a dedicated volunteer
at Fort Matanzas and member of Corpus Christi Catholic Church. More than
anything, Emma loved her family and she will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Walter Gilger; daughters, Christine
Melilli (Christopher), Erin Gilger (Morgan Boyd), Karen Moran (Michael); sons, Michael Gilger
(Marci), Paul Gilger; grandchildren, Rachael, Brooke (Michael), Valarie (Dylan),
Jovie, Jet; great grandchildren, Jaeden, Jake and Roman
A memorial mass will be held on Thursday July 11, 2019 at 9am at Corpus Christi
Catholic Church.
St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record from July 5 to July 7, 2019