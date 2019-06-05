|
Emma Proctor Johnson
Emma Proctor Johnson 95, resident transitioned from labor to reward on June 3rd at home. She was a Golden member of Mt. Pleasant MB Church, Picolata.
She was preceded in death by her husband and 4 sisters and 4 brothers.
Cherishing her memories are her step daughter Juanita Hamilton, 4 sisters; Ethel Proctor James, Viola Proctor Washington, Marie Proctor Baker and Elizabeth Proctor Reynolds and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Services
Saturday June 8, 2019
11:00 a m
Mt. Pleasant MB Church
Wake: Friday from 5:00-7:00 PM @ the church and from 10:00 am until service hour on Saturday
Rev. Dr. T.L. Patterson, Pastor
James Graham Mortuary
Arnett C. Chase, LFD
Published in St. Augustine Record from June 5 to June 7, 2019