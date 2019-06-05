St. Augustine Record Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
James Graham Mortuary
3631 Moncrief Road
Jacksonville, FL 32209-3926
(904) 766-0436
Resources
More Obituaries for Emma Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Emma Proctor Johnson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Emma Proctor Johnson Obituary
Emma Proctor Johnson
Emma Proctor Johnson 95, resident transitioned from labor to reward on June 3rd at home. She was a Golden member of Mt. Pleasant MB Church, Picolata.
She was preceded in death by her husband and 4 sisters and 4 brothers.
Cherishing her memories are her step daughter Juanita Hamilton, 4 sisters; Ethel Proctor James, Viola Proctor Washington, Marie Proctor Baker and Elizabeth Proctor Reynolds and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Services
Saturday June 8, 2019
11:00 a m
Mt. Pleasant MB Church
Wake: Friday from 5:00-7:00 PM @ the church and from 10:00 am until service hour on Saturday
Rev. Dr. T.L. Patterson, Pastor
James Graham Mortuary
Arnett C. Chase, LFD
Published in St. Augustine Record from June 5 to June 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of James Graham Mortuary
Download Now