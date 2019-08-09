|
|
Emmie Sue Allen (Sue)
Emmie Sue Allen (Sue) passed away on July 4, 2019, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. A longtime resident of both Palatka and St. Augustine, Florida Emmie Sue was 79.
Emmie Sue Sneeden was born on March 18, 1940, in Charlotte, North Carolina but grew up in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. After graduating from Myrtle Beach High School in 1958, Sue attended Queens College in Charlotte. From Charlotte, she moved to Washington, DC where she launched her newspaper career. It was around this time that she met her husband Jimmie on a blind date arranged by her friend Nancy. Emmie Sue and Jimmie Allen were married on February 6, 1963. They were happily married for 48 years.
Despite having relocated the family eight times throughout Jimmie's military career, Sue continued to pursue her passion for journalism by seeking out writing opportunities wherever the family was stationed. Some of the local community papers she worked for, or helped launch, were the Spring Lake News (editor, reporter) in North Carolina and The Beauregard Times (editor, reporter) in Louisiana. Upon Jim's retirement from the Army in 1981, Sue became the lifestyle editor of the Palatka Daily News. In 1999, Jimmie and Sue headed to Colorado where they lived until Jimmie's passing in 2011. In 2012, Sue returned to the St. Augustine Beach area.
Emmie Sue Allen is survived by her son, Ed Allen (Simone) of Decatur, Georgia; her daughters, Kathleen Allen Gill (Sam) of Molena, Georgia and Gina Allen Brodie of Snoqualmie, Washington; her grandchildren, Ian, James, and Ava Brodie; her sister, Joanne Flagler, of St. Augustine; and her brother, Ben Sneeden, of New Port Richey, Florida. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jimmie Edward Allen; and her sister, Lynne S. Williams.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, August 17th at 10:30 a.m. at Masters Funeral Home in Palatka with Father Ron Carmada officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Hill East Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Emmie Sue Allen's name to The , Attn: Donor Services, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675. Friends may sign the online register at themastersfuneralhomes.com.
Masters Funeral Home of Palatka is in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Aug. 9 to Aug. 11, 2019