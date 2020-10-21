1/1
Emmily Boone Bell
1959 - 2020
Emmily Boone Bell
Emmily Boone-Bell, 61, of Norfolk, VA., transitioned on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Sentara Leigh Hospital, Norfolk, VA. The daughter of the George and Francis Boone, she was a native of St. Augustine, born on Thursday, February 5, 1959. She was a 1977 graduate of St. Augustine High School. She subsequently attended college at Oakland College, Huntsville, AL. She was formerly employed as a Certified Nursing Assistant at St. Johns Healthcare and Moultrie Creek Nursing and Rehab Center. Emmily was baptized at an early age and was a member of Berea Seventh –Day Adventist Church, serving on the Usher Board, Adventist Youth Society (AYS) assistant and Secretary. On May 25, 1980, she married the love of her life, Johnnie Lee Bell, Sr., and they became the proud parents of five children. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in eternal rest by her daughter, Latina Bell; sisters, Virdee Boone and Sandra Walker.
To cherish her memories: husband, Johnnie Bell, Sr.; children, Kimberly (Quinton, Sr.) Douglas, Stephanie (Joel, Sr.) Raggins, Devontae "Johnathan" McBurrows-Bell; godson, Herman Curley; 5 grandchildren, Derrius, Victoria, Quinterica, Joel, Jr., Kylie; brothers, Robert (Patricia) Boone, Gregory (Ernestine) Boone, Dell Boone, Tony (Shealeana) Boone, Wayne Boone, Torray Boone; sisters, Joyce (Frank) Dean, Nellie (James) Burgess, Wendy George, Tarrie (Samyr) Pironeay; brothers-in-law, Raymond Bell, Robert Bell, Dwaine (Julie) Bell; sisters-in-law, Katie Kelley, Betty Bell; and a host of other relatives and friends.
In compliance with CDC COVID-19 guidelines (including required masks) a socially-distanced visitation will be held 5-7 p.m., Thursday, October 22 at Berea Seventh-day Adventist Church, 151 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., St. Augustine. Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, October 23 at New St. James Missionary Baptist Church, 135 N. Rodriquez St., St. Augustine, Pastor Michael Ross, officiating. Interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery, St. Augustine. Boone-Bell Online Condolences: www.flaggserenitychapel.com. Professional arrangements entrusted to the care of Karl N. Flagg Serenity Memorial Chapel, 2400 Madison Street, Palatka.

Published in St. Augustine Record from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Berea Seventh-day Adventist Church
OCT
23
Funeral service
11:00 AM
New St. James Missionary Baptist Church
