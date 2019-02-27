|
Emory Burke Putman, Sr. (Buddy) went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Monday morning, February 25, 2019 from Haven Hospice in Gainesville, Florida after battling cancer. He was 78. Emory was born in Macon, Georgia, December 7, 1940 where he lived with his family. As a freshman in high school, he moved with his family to Hialeah, Florida. Emory was a member of First Baptist Church in Alachua at the time of his death, but proudly served as a deacon and Bible study teacher in a number of churches in Florida.
Emory was a career law enforcement officer but being a police officer was more than a career, it was a calling. He began in 1962 with the Miami Police Department, where he served for 28 years, and achieved the rank of Colonel. He then served as Chief of Police in Mount Dora, FL. After retiring from the Mount Dora Police Department, Emory shared his law enforcement experience as the director and instructor at two different police training academies. Emory earned a bachelor's degree in criminal justice and a master's degree in adult education.
Emory proudly served his country in the armed forces as a Marine and Reserve Seaman in the U.S. Coast Guard. For Emory, service was more than duty, it was a way of life. He was known to ask family and friends, "What have you done today to preserve, protect, and perpetuate the American way of life." He enjoyed hunting (mostly just being in the woods), was an active gun enthusiast, and an avid storyteller.
Emory met Kay, the love of his life, when he was sixteen years old, and four years later they were married. Emory and Kay shared their lives together for 57 years. Their home was always full of people, laughter, and fellowship that reflected their faith in God and their commitment to family.
Emory was preceded in death by his parents, Merrill Bob Putman and Vera Harris Putman, two brothers and a sister.
He is survived by his loving wife, Kay; his children, Emory Jr. and wife Kelly of Kansas City, MO; daughter Linda and husband Douglas Felton of Alachua, FL. He is also survived by six grandchildren, Emory III (Trey) and his wife Terribeth, Rachel, Sarah, and Charles Caleb Putman, Ryan and Haley Felton; and two great grandchildren, Charles Emory and John Paul Putman.
He has been loved and he will be missed.
Funeral services will be held Friday, March 1, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. in First Baptist Church in Alachua with Rev. Doug Felton and Rev. Emory Putman, Jr. officiating. Burial will follow in Newnansville Cemetery. The family will receive friends one half hour prior to the service beginning at 1:00 p.m. Memorial gifts may be made to Haven Hospice, 4200 NW 90th Blvd., Gainesville, FL 32606. Please visit his memorial page at www.williamsthomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in St. Augustine Record on Feb. 27, 2019