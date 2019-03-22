|
|
Eric Rockwell, 62, passed away at the Bailey Center on March 15, 2019. Born in Oakland, New Jersey to parents Ralph and Joyce Rockwell. Not here for a long time, but he made it a good time. If he isn't fishing, he's riding his Harley into the
sunset.
Eric is preceded in death by his wife, Ellen Rockwell and his parents. He is survived by his daughter Samantha Rockwell, son Eric Rockwell (Alaina), granddaughter Willow Rockwell, sister Kristin Thurthy, and brothers: Stephen Rockwell, David Rockwell and James Rockwell.
Craig Funeral Home, Crematory and Memorial Park (www.craigfuneralhome.com) is in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Mar. 22 to Mar. 31, 2019