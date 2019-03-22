Home

POWERED BY

Services
Craig Funeral Home Memorial Park
1475 Old Dixie Highway
St. Augustine, FL 32086
(904) 824-1672
Resources
More Obituaries for Eric Rockwell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eric Rockwell


1956 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Eric Rockwell Obituary
Eric Rockwell, 62, passed away at the Bailey Center on March 15, 2019. Born in Oakland, New Jersey to parents Ralph and Joyce Rockwell. Not here for a long time, but he made it a good time. If he isn't fishing, he's riding his Harley into the
sunset. 
Eric is preceded in death by his wife, Ellen Rockwell and his parents. He is survived by his daughter Samantha Rockwell, son Eric Rockwell (Alaina), granddaughter Willow Rockwell, sister Kristin Thurthy, and brothers: Stephen Rockwell, David Rockwell and James Rockwell.
Craig Funeral Home, Crematory and Memorial Park (www.craigfuneralhome.com) is in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Mar. 22 to Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Craig Funeral Home Memorial Park
Download Now