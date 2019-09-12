|
Estella Crawford Bailey
Mrs. Estella Crawford Bailey, age 95 entered into rest on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at her residence in Appling, Georgia. The Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 2:30 pm at the First Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, Appling, Georgia, Rev. Roscoe Perry, Pastor. The Body will lie in state beginning at 1:30 pm until the hour of service. The Interment will follow in the First Mt. Carmel Memorial Gardens. Viewing will begin on Friday from 11 am to 7 pm at the funeral home. She is survived by four daughters, Lucille Bailey, Henrietta (Charlie) Smith, Bertha (Leonard) Burnes and Rebecca Edwards; one son, Eugene (Ola) Bailey; one adopted son, Charlie (Mae Francis) Crawford, Sr.; two step daughters, Deborah Little & Gwendolyn (Willie) Sams and a host of grandchildren and other relatives and friends. D.T. BROWN MEMORIAL FH..... 706-597-1976...www.dtbrownmemfh.com
Published in St. Augustine Record from Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, 2019