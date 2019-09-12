Home

POWERED BY

Services
D T Brown Memorial Mortuary
810 Martin Luther King St
Thomson, GA 30824
(706) 597-1976
Viewing
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
11:00 AM - 7:00 PM
D T Brown Memorial Mortuary
810 Martin Luther King St
Thomson, GA 30824
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Estella Bailey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Estella Crawford Bailey

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Estella Crawford Bailey Obituary
Estella Crawford Bailey
Mrs. Estella Crawford Bailey, age 95 entered into rest on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at her residence in Appling, Georgia. The Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 2:30 pm at the First Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, Appling, Georgia, Rev. Roscoe Perry, Pastor. The Body will lie in state beginning at 1:30 pm until the hour of service. The Interment will follow in the First Mt. Carmel Memorial Gardens. Viewing will begin on Friday from 11 am to 7 pm at the funeral home. She is survived by four daughters, Lucille Bailey, Henrietta (Charlie) Smith, Bertha (Leonard) Burnes and Rebecca Edwards; one son, Eugene (Ola) Bailey; one adopted son, Charlie (Mae Francis) Crawford, Sr.; two step daughters, Deborah Little & Gwendolyn (Willie) Sams and a host of grandchildren and other relatives and friends. D.T. BROWN MEMORIAL FH..... 706-597-1976...www.dtbrownmemfh.com
Published in St. Augustine Record from Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Estella's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now