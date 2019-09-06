|
|
Esther Aikens
Esther R. Aikens, 81, of St. Augustine Florida passed away peacefully in her home on August 31, 2019
Esther was born to parents Jacob and Mildred Rodenhaus in Leavenworth, KS. She married Emmanuel Robert Aikens III and resided in Potomac MD until 1979 when Esther and Emmanuel moved to St. Augustine, FL to be closer with their children (deceased son) Eric R. Aikens and daughter Ellie Bottomley-Fauth.
Esther was a spirted, lover of nature and will be sorely missed by her backyard squirrels and birds. Her KU Jayhawks will still hear cheers from heaven. Esther's affinity for books, sudoku puzzles and golf will never be forgotten. As a veteran of working in numerous stores on St. George Street up until 80 years old, her positive, upbeat attitude about life and her zest for greeting customers with a smile will be greatly missed. Her neighbors will miss seeing her each morning on her Tricycle Ride.
She is survived by her daughter, Ellie Aikens Bottomley Fauth, of St. Augustine Beach, granddaughter, Kara Lynne Bottomley-Bettis, of Palm Coast, FL and her two cats, Little Kitty and Sushi.
She will greeted into heaven wearing Lilly Pulitzer, smelling incredibly of Bath and Body Works, carrying a coordinating Vera Bradley purse.
In lieu of flowers or donations, her family asks that you take a moment to hug your child, grandchild or friend, take a walk in nature for a moment, or plant a flower, as those moments with her will always be cherished. In addition, the family will host a "Celebration of Life" on Friday, Sept. 15th between 4-8:00PM at Air B&B - 35 Jobil Dr., St. Augustine Beach. Friends are encouraged to stop by and share a special memory with the family.
In her own words, Keep smiling - it makes people wonder what you're up to.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Sept. 6 to Sept. 8, 2019