Esther Charlesworth
Esther Faith Charlesworth, known to her friends as 'Susie', passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020 at the age of 91 following an extended illness. Esther was born in Dayton, Ohio to Homer and Ella Childers. She attended Wilber Wright High School and loved taking classes at the Dayton Art Institute. She married Elmer Castle and had one son, Craig. They later moved to Washington Courthouse, Ohio where Elmer worked for NCR and later Esther worked there also. In the 1970s the family moved to Jacksonville, Florida where Esther worked for Suddath Van Lines. Esther later married John (Jack) Wade Charlesworth, Jr., and moved to St. Augustine, Florida. She was an active member of Flagler Memorial Presbyterian Church where she served as a docent. She was also an active member and docent at the Saint Augustine Art Association and a member of E.M.M.A. and The Choral Society. Esther ('Susie') was a loving wife and mother and is remembered as a friend to all. Her life's purpose was to serve others and she was a true example of unconditional love. She will be missed by all whose lives she touched.
Esther was preceded in death by her sister, Evelyn Stokeley. She is survived by her loving son, Craig Castle (formerly of Saint Augustine), her sister, Grace Carter of Dayton, Ohio, her nieces, Lynne Rieser, Gail Pruett, Jennifer Cordier and her sister-in-law Marian Buchland. Memorial services to be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation in her memory to one of the associations mentioned above.
Craig Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020