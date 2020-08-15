1/1
Esther Margaret Cecilia Friedheim Masters
1935 - 2020
Esther Margaret Cecilia Friedheim Masters, died on Sunday, August 2, 2020, due to the Wuhan virus & her advanced age of 84. Not coincidentally, in that Sunday's readings, Isaiah summoned all the thirsty & hungry to drink & eat God's provisions for free, & Matthew reported the miraculous feeding of thousands when Jesus told his disciples to share their own food with the crowd. That was Esther Masters, rarely spending anything on herself so she could share with needier people. Born on November 15, 1935 in Belle Glade, as a youth, Esther played tennis & led cheers. Esther earned a BA in home economics from FSU. After meeting as counselors at Good Counsel Camp, Esther Friedheim & David Masters were married at Saint Philip Benizi Church in Belle Glade on December 28, 1963. They raised their family in Miami Garden's Visitation parish where they led the Legion of Mary. Ever the feisty Catholic woman of action, after the Roe vs Wade atrocity, Esther co-founded a Respect Life group to defend God's most vulnerable children. Esther encouraged the vocations of her children & grandchildren in the fields of: medicine, the military, ecology, education, ministry, missions, art, music, nutrition, social work, entrepreneurship, & athletics. Preceded into eternal life by her devoted husband David of 51 years, Esther is survived by: her siblings, Joseph, Catherine, Jeanette, & Louis; her 8 children, Joseph, David, Mary, Julie, Thomas, Therese, Chris, & John; 2 daughters-in-law, Dayane & Zum; 2 sons-in-law, David & Jeffrey; 20 grandchildren; a host of nieces & nephews; plus the children that she fostered. Saint John's Family Funeral Home will livestream the funeral from Elkton's Saint Ambrose Church via their webpage at 10 AM on August 22, 2020. In keeping with the CDC Coronavirus guidelines every attendee must wear a mask and the number of attendees may be restricted. We ask that if you are at high risk, feeling ill, or traveling from an area with a high level of infection, please do not attend the service. Those unable to attend can view the service live streamed at https://iframe.dacast.com/b/156599/c/iframe.dacast.com/b/156599/c/549019 . St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



Published in St. Augustine Record from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2020.
