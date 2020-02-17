|
|
Eugene Caputo
Eugene A. Caputo, 75, passed away at Flagler Hospital on February 14, 2020.
Gene had a passion for woodworking, antiquing, camping and fishing. He retired after 30 years of service in Planning and Development with the State of Florida. Gene was a longtime resident of St. Augustine who after retirement became an auctioneer and volunteered his time at Brookdale.
He is preceded in passing by his parents: Anthony and Lucille Caputo and brother Richard Caputo.
Gene is survived by his loving wife of 31 years Judy Caputo, daughters: Barbie Manchester (Scott), Lori Conner (Dave Zellar), Donna Hayes (Joseph), Kristi King (Rick) and Lori Sindt, son John Caputo, grandchildren: Kaylee, Emily, Cassie, Mia, Elizabeth, Joey, Nicholas, Christopher, Anthony, Sarah, Jason, Ryan, Katie, Kristen, Alana and Leigha and older brother Warren Caputo (Barbara) along with many cousins, nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held at Craig Funeral Home on Monday, February 17, 2020 from 4:00 – 7:00pm with a Funeral Service at Craig Funeral Home on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 10:00am. Burial will take place at Craig Memorial Park. Pastor Richard Dow, officiating. A reception will follow at Memorial Lutheran Church.
In lieu of flowers the family asks a donation be made in Eugene's name to Memorial Lutheran Church, 3375 US-1, St. Augustine, FL 32086.
Craig Funeral Home, Crematory and Memorial Park (www.craigfuneralhome.com) is in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020