Eugene Loya
+Eugene Loya loved and served his God, Family and Country. He was born in Portage, Pennsylvania on July 6, 1936 to the late +Rev. Stephen and +Margaret Loya. He was one of fifteen children in a wonderfully large and priestly Byzantine Catholic family. He passed away Monday, September 23, 2019 at the Bailey Family Center for Caring in St. Augustine, Fl.
Gene is survived by his spouse of 58 years, Nikolette Medvigy. They were blessed with four sons, Victor (CO), Alex (PA), Gregory (FL) and +Peter (2017). He is also survived by his brothers, Andrew, Theodore, Rev. Daniel and Lawrence; sisters, Helen (Hvasta), Anna Jane (Petty), Kathy (Killian). He was loved by 7 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.
Gene is preceded in death by his brothers, + Stephen, +Frances, +Paul, +Rev. John, +Joseph, +M. Timothy, and sister, +Mary (Najeski).
Funeral Services will be at Blair-Lowther Funeral Home in Perryopolis, Pennsylvania at a later date. He will be laid to rest at Mt. St. Macrina Cemetery and Mausoleum in Uniontown, Pennsylvania.
Donations may be made to the Byzantine Catholic Seminary in Pittsburgh or the Sisters of Saint Basil the Great in Uniontown.
St Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of his arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Sept. 24 to Sept. 26, 2019