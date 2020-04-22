|
Eugene Murray, Jr.
Eugene "Bug" Murray, Jr., 54, of Elkton, FL (Armstrong Community) was born on Sunday, August 1, 1965 in Babylon, New York to Eugene & Edna Murray. Eugene was affectionately known as "Bug" in the community. He received his education in the St. Johns County School District. Bug loved his family and carried a smile that could irradiate a room. He took his early morning walks and enjoyed the outdoors. Eugene was a kind, loving, and caring person that would give you the shirt off his back. On Friday, April 17, 2020, Eugene Murray, Jr., transitioned from this life to his eternal life at his residence.
He leaves to cherish his memories, a loving daughter, Kiera Murray; step-daughter, Chakieda Willis; grandson, Carter Hardy - Ramsey; devoted parents, Eugene and Edna Murray; brother, Stacy C. Murray; sisters, Edna (Mark) Fuller, Rosa (James) Williams, Samantha (Richard) McMillian; aunts, Margaret Murray, Peggy Joiner, Edith (Charles) Harris, Betty Newsome. Barbara Newsome; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and sorrowing friends.
The viewing will be 5:00p.m. – 7:00p.m. Friday, April 24, 2020 at Coleman's Mortuary Family Chapel. The graveside service will be 2:00p.m. Saturday, April 25, 2020 in Armstrong Community Cemetery, Elkton, FL. Family and friends may sign the register book at www.colemansmortuary.com
Arrangements are in the caring hands of Coleman's Mortuary Family
Published in St. Augustine Record from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020