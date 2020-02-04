Home

Craig Funeral Home Memorial Park
1475 Old Dixie Highway
St. Augustine, FL 32086
(904) 824-1672
Eugene Zarroli Obituary
Eugene Zarroli
Eugene 'Gene' Zarroli, 92, a longtime resident of Marlton, NJ passed away peacefully on February 3, 2020 at the Ponce Care Center in St. Augustine, Florida.
Gene is survived by his wife Ruth (nee Davidoski); his children: Carol Dadetto, Linda Bjornson, Suzanne(Tony) Williams and Gene (Lynne) Zarroli; grandchildren: Gina(Jeff) Harper, Greg (Katie) Zarroli, Katie (Jesse) St. Clair and Caroline(Andrew) Vande Poole, Jeff (Meghan) Bjornson and Kevin Bjornson. Also, great grandchildren Luke, Erik, Graham, Gianna, Logan and Reagan.
He is predeceased by brother Charles Zarroli and son-in-law Joe Dadetto.
Gene was born in Philadelphia on January 9, 1928, studied at LaSalle University. He served in the U.S. navy on the ship Wiltsie 7169.
Gene was a devoted husband of 71 years, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He enjoyed time with family, weekends at the Jersey shore and was an avid Philadelphia Eagles fan.
He will be deeply missed by his family and friends and those who knew him.
On Thursday, February 6, 2020 a visitation will be held from 10:00 am – 11:00 am with a funeral service beginning at 11:00 am at Craig Funeral Home, 1475 Old Dixie Highway, St. Augustine, FL, 32084.Father Brian Eburn, officiating.
Craig Funeral Home, Crematory and Memorial Park (www.craigfuneralhome.com) is in charge of arrangements.

Published in St. Augustine Record from Feb. 4 to Feb. 6, 2020
