Eunice Baker Pierce
Eunice Baker Pierce of St. Augustine, FL passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her husband and family March 26, 2020. Eunice was born in Elm City, NC on November 12, 1946, there she was a member of the Elm City Missionary Baptist Church. Eunice moved to St. Augustine when she was 17 years old. At the age of 24 she met the love of her live, Kenneth Lee Pierce, Sr. They soon married on August 26, 1970. Together they raised five children and owned and operated many businesses out of 36 Granada Street in downtown St. Augustine for 36 years including Dan Jan's, Pot Belly's Shrimp House and Pot Belly's Theater and Pub. Eunice also volunteered at the Alpha Omega Miracle Home. She always enjoyed being outside working in her gardens. She had a love for all plants and had a very good green thumb. Eunice is survived by her husband of 50 years Kenneth L. Pierce Sr. Daughters: Carol Pierce Thompson, of NC, Sandra Hersey (Rick), of FL., Vicky Pierce Amos (Bo), TN Renee Pierce Cockram (Peter) of NC. Son: Kenneth L. Pierce, Jr. of TN. Grandchildren: Roy Haymens, Jr. Candace Hersey, Raymond Bryan (Patty), Joshua Christensen (Nicole), Brendan Hersey (Brooks), Christopher Bryan, Trevor Hersey (Felisha), Emma Cockram, Alyssa Hersey Hanson (Dale) and Kenneth Pierce. Great Grandchildren Owen Haymens, Logen Bryan, Chase Haymans, Chasen Hersey, Kingsten Hersey and Madison Hersey. Brother Wayne Baker, NC and Sister Sylvia Cartwright, NC. Preceded in death by Her parents Jessie Junior and Bessie Isadore Baker and grandson Steven Bryan. Viewing will begin at 12:00 PM and a funeral service starting at 1:00 PM Tuesday at Family Worship Center 2040 SR 207 St. Augustine, FL Trevor Hersey, officiating. Burial services in San Lorenzo Cemetery will be private. Due to the Covid-19 Virus, social distancing and contact will be practiced as well as seating areas. The funeral will be live streamed and you will be able to watch the funeral at thefwc.tv/live
Published in St. Augustine Record from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020