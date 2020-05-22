Eva Marie James BareissEva Marie (James) Bareiss, 73, of St. Augustine, Florida, died peacefully at home on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, after a courageous three year fight with congestive heart failure.She was the beloved wife of Roland M. Bareiss since 1996 and will be sadly missed by him. Born in Westerly, Rhode Island on December 27, 1946, Eva was the daughter of the late Lester D. James, Sr. and Prudence (Gardner) James. She grew up on Tomaquag Road in Ashaway, Rhode Island and was a member of the first graduating class of Chariho Regional High School in 1964. She then earned her degree in Elementary Education from Rhode Island College in 1968. She taught in the Westerly and Chariho school districts for many years, residing in Richmond, Rhode Island and Ledyard, Connecticut before settling in Palm Coast, Florida in 2000. She and Roland moved to St. Augustine in 2018.In addition to her husband, Eva leaves her children Heather L. Short with long-term partner Angela Paraskevakos, Geoffrey T. Short and wife Samantha, Amy A. Seekell and husband Kevin, Jonathan R. Short with partner Colleen Kenyon, all of South County, Rhode Island andthe children's father Richard L. Short of Fort Myers, Florida. She leaves two stepsons, Robert Bareiss with wife Maria of New London, Connecticut and Edward Bareiss and wife Janet of Stafford Springs, Connecticut. She was the proud grandmother of fifteen grandchildren, whom she adored. Eva was a beloved sister to L. Douglas James and wife Delia, the late Kathleen M.Jacques with husband Robert, and Ronald G. James. In addition, she leaves several nieces and nephews. Eva's passion was teaching and when she had opportunity, she would spend time reading to and teaching her grandchildren about a wide variety of topics. A lifelong learner, she was an avid reader who loved history and politics as well as the challenge of logic puzzles and otherword games. She enjoyed traveling, cruise ship adventures, camping, her cats, and the beauty of the ocean. A private family burial will be held at Elm Grove Cemetery in North Kingstown, Rhode Island.