Craig Funeral Home Memorial Park
1475 Old Dixie Highway
St. Augustine, FL 32086
(904) 824-1672
Prayer Service
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
5:00 PM
Craig Funeral Home
1475 Old Dixie Highway
St. Augustine, FL
Visitation
Following Services
Craig Funeral Home
Old Dixie Highway
St. Augustine, FL
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Ambrose Catholic Church
6070 Church Rd.
Elkton, FL
Father Claude E. Brubaker Obituary
Father Claude E. Brubaker, age 94 of Elkton, FL passed away at the Moultrie Creek Nursing and Rehab Center. He was a heritage native, born in Federal Point, to Carmen and Cora (Triay) Brubaker. He was ordained a Catholic Priest in 1955 at St. Ambrose Catholic Church at Moccasin Branch. He served the Diocese of St. Augustine and through out the State of Florida for 52 years. He had served in the U.S. Navy. He was a Fourth Degree Knight of Columbus Council #3358.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated 11:00 AM Monday at St. Ambrose Catholic Church, Most Reverend Felipe Estevez, Bishop of the Diocese of St. Augustine Celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Ambrose Cemetery. Prayers will be said 5:00 PM Sunday with visitation continuing until 7:00 PM at Craig Funeral Home. Flowers are gratefully declined those wishing may make a contribution to St. Ambrose Catholic Church, 6070 Church Rd. Elkton, FL 32033.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Sisters; Ila Mae Rogero (Leroy) and Mildred Conkwright. His brother; Francis Brubaker.
He is survived by his brother in law: Mack Conkwright. Sister in Law, Betty Jo Brubaker, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Feb. 15 to Mar. 15, 2019
