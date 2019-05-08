|
|
Fay Merrell Dobbins August 27, 1935 – April 30, 2019 Fay M Dobbins Devoted Wife Mother and Grandmother passed away peacefully Tuesday Morning April 30, 2019 from Natural causes. Fay Was born August 27, 1935 in Beaufort N.C. Attended East Carolina University and Married Harry Gray Dobbins Sr and subsequently moved to Florida in 1966. Fay was a homemaker as well as a caregiver to Harry in his later years. Fay resided at Westminster in St Augustine Florida where she had many wonderful friends. Fay was always a bright , beautiful, fun and energetic woman who loved sports and family.
Fay was preceded by her Mother Idessa Merrell ,Father George Dewey Merrell, Brother Clark Merrell and Brother George Dewey Merrell jr. Fay is survived by her Son Harry Gray Dobbins Jr and grandson Andrew Dewey Dobbins .
Memorial services will be held for Fay May 10th at 1:00pm at the chapel at Westminster in St Augustine Fl. The family asks that in lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Alzheimers Research Foundation in Fay's Memory (www.alzheimersresearchfoundation.com)
Craig Funeral Home Crematory Memorial Park is in charge of arrangements. (www.craigfuneralhome.com)
Published in St. Augustine Record from May 8 to May 31, 2019