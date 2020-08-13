1/1
Flora Clara Serventi
1923 - 2020
Flora Clara Serventi passed away peacefully on July 29, 2020, in the company of her closest family. She is predeceased by her husband, Aurelio Serventi; parents, Angelina and Peter Repetti; sister, Catherine Recagni, and other extended family. Born June 12, 1923 in New York City, she relocated to Florida in 1954 to continue her career in the garment industry. Befriending almost everyone, she enjoyed 97 years of lasting and loving relationships. Her signature quality of genuine caring for people, making others smile, and always sharing a joke will be remembered by all she touched. She is survived by her son, Steven and his life partner, Leslie; nieces, Pauline and Samantha. She will be remembered by her loving family; Kwai, Winston, PeiYin, Jason, Cicely, Amanda, Scott and of course, Bianca and Miller. A private service will be held for close family and friends. In lieu of flowers, she has requested that donations be made to: "Employee Gift Fund" c/o Allegro Senior Living, 1101 Plantation Island Drive South, St. Augustine, Florida 32080. She will be missed by all. St Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.



Funeral services provided by
St. John's Family Funeral Home & Crematory
385 SR 207
St. Augustine, FL 32084
(904) 824-1625
