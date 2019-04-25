|
Florence A. "Ninelle" Ceglio, 84, of Saint Johns, passed away on April 22, 2019 at Custead Care Center. Florence was born on December 23, 1934 in Bayonne, New Jersey to the late Pasquale and Florence Russo. She received a Bachelor's Degree in Education. Florence will be remembered as a devoted wife, mother and grandmother, loving teacher and she will be deeply missed by both family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Joseph D Ceglio. Florence is survived by her sons, Dominick Ceglio of Belmar, NJ, Stephen Ceglio, and his wife, Theresa, of Saint Johns, FL and Mark Ceglio, and his wife, Mary, of El Paso, TX; a sister-in-law, Madeline Sullivan, of New Jersey; and grandchildren, Joseph Ceglio, Dillon Ceglio, Jillian Ceglio USN, Dr. Jesse Ceglio, Christian Ceglio, Laura Ceglio, Mark Ceglio II and Daniel Ceglio.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, April 29, 2019 at San Juan Del Rio Catholic Church with Father John Tetlow officiating. Interment will follow at Jacksonville National Cemetery at 1:30 p.m. A visitation will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at St. Johns Family Funeral Home.
St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Apr. 25 to Apr. 30, 2019