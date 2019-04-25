Home

POWERED BY

Services
St. John's Family Funeral Home & Crematory
385 SR 207
St. Augustine, FL 32084
(904) 824-1625
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
St. John's Family Funeral Home & Crematory
385 SR 207
St. Augustine, FL 32084
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
San Juan Del Rio Catholic Church
Interment
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
1:30 PM
Jacksonville National Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Florence Ceglio
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Florence A. "Ninelle" Ceglio


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Florence A. "Ninelle" Ceglio Obituary
Florence A. "Ninelle" Ceglio, 84, of Saint Johns, passed away on April 22, 2019 at Custead Care Center. Florence was born on December 23, 1934 in Bayonne, New Jersey to the late Pasquale and Florence Russo. She received a Bachelor's Degree in Education. Florence will be remembered as a devoted wife, mother and grandmother, loving teacher and she will be deeply missed by both family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Joseph D Ceglio. Florence is survived by her sons, Dominick Ceglio of Belmar, NJ, Stephen Ceglio, and his wife, Theresa, of Saint Johns, FL and Mark Ceglio, and his wife, Mary, of El Paso, TX; a sister-in-law, Madeline Sullivan, of New Jersey; and grandchildren, Joseph Ceglio, Dillon Ceglio, Jillian Ceglio USN, Dr. Jesse Ceglio, Christian Ceglio, Laura Ceglio, Mark Ceglio II and Daniel Ceglio.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, April 29, 2019 at San Juan Del Rio Catholic Church with Father John Tetlow officiating. Interment will follow at Jacksonville National Cemetery at 1:30 p.m. A visitation will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at St. Johns Family Funeral Home.
St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Apr. 25 to Apr. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now