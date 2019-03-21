|
|
Florence Abarbanel, 99 of St. Augustine passed away Monday, March 18, 2019 at St Augustine Health and Rehab. Florence was born in Brooklyn, NY on August 24, 1919 to the late Isadore and Sarah Greene. She lived her early life in New York, spent considerable time in Miami Beach during WWII and then later settled in Philadelphia for more than 50 years until she retired to St Augustine, Florida with her late husband, Fred Abarbanel who passed away in 1999.
She was known for her great energy and personality was an accomplished bridge player, producer/director of theater, piano teacher/player, and accompanist and served on many charitable boards. She was a graduate of Adelphi College, and spoke fluent French.
Her father was a prominent attorney in New York, died during the great depression and her mother died in 1968.
Florence leaves behind two sons, Ian(retired attorney), Jack(semi-retired Physician); daughters-in-law, Ginny LaRue Abarbanel and Pamela Mortemore Abarbanel; grandchildren, Michelle, Ami, Jonathan, Jennifer, April, and 11 great grandchildren.
She was a member of the Unitarian Fellowship of St Augustine and First Congregation, Sons of Israel. She was a long time member of the St Augustine Bridge Club.
A private Memorial Service will be held at a later date St Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of her arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record on Mar. 21, 2019