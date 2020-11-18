Florence Alice Hernandez PowersFlorence Alice Hernandez Powers, age 97, died November 15, 2020 at home. Mrs. Powers was born in St. Augustine on November 4, 1923 to Harry Hernandez and Ila Genovar Hernandez.Mrs. Powers was preceded in death by Ralph Powers, her husband of 62 years, her parents, two brothers, Harry Jr. and Billy and a sister, Maria Vermillion of Jacksonville, FL. She is survived by her son Lamar and his wife Darlene of Ocoee, FL, two grandchildren, R. Michael and his wife Tacy from Salt Lake City, Utah, Mary Lynn Levine and her husband David of Winter Garden, Florida. Mrs. Powers has two great-granddaughters, Alicia Feliciano of Wilmington, Delaware and Lily Levine of Winter Garden. She is also blessed with many nieces, nephews and cousins.Mrs. Powers is descended from the original founders of St. Augustine and was a longtime member of St. Augustine's Easter Festival royal family serving as Queen Mariana in 1970. Mrs. Powers was an active member of the Poinsettia Chapter of St. Augustine Garden Club winning top honors on her floral designs. At one time, she was certified as a national flower show judge. Mrs. Powers and her late husband enjoyed many years as members of the St. Augustine Ballroom Dance Club. Retired from the FEC railroad, she attended luncheons with former coworkers. She was also a member of San Sebastián Catholic Church.A Funeral Mass will be held at 10 am on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at San Sebastian Catholic Church with Father Thomas Walsh officiating. Interment will follow at San Lorenzo Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 5 to 7 pm on Friday, November 20, 2020 at San Sebastian Catholic Church. Face masks are required for the Funeral Mass and visitation.St Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.