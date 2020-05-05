Florence Kelly

Florence Evelyn Kelly passed away on May 4, 2020 at the age of 95.

Florence lived much of her life in Wisconsin where she and her late husband raised their four children. She then went on to earn a Master's Degree and worked as a Dietician at Milwaukee Lutheran Hospital. Following the death of her husband Harry F. Kelly, Florence chose to move to St. Augustine to be closer to family. She enjoyed dancing and continued to stay active in the Silver Sneakers program at the YMCA.

Florence is survived by two daughters, Maureen Pulsfus and Linda Anderson; two sons, David and Kevin Kelly; seven grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store