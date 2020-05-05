Florence Kelly
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Florence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Florence Kelly
Florence Evelyn Kelly passed away on May 4, 2020 at the age of 95.
Florence lived much of her life in Wisconsin where she and her late husband raised their four children. She then went on to earn a Master's Degree and worked as a Dietician at Milwaukee Lutheran Hospital. Following the death of her husband Harry F. Kelly, Florence chose to move to St. Augustine to be closer to family. She enjoyed dancing and continued to stay active in the Silver Sneakers program at the YMCA.
Florence is survived by two daughters, Maureen Pulsfus and Linda Anderson; two sons, David and Kevin Kelly; seven grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Augustine Record from May 5 to May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Craig Funeral Home Memorial Park
1475 Old Dixie Highway
St. Augustine, FL 32086
(904) 824-1672
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved