Florence Kowalczyk
Florence M. Kowalczyk, 73, St. Augustine, FL., formerly of Gallitzin, Pa. journey began October 28,1946, the daughter of the late Philip and Florence (Olson) Archey. She was called home December 6, 2019 in St. Augustine. She leaves many to cherish her memory. Survived by her husband Ronald whom she married Oct. 29, 1966. Loving mother to son Ronald Jr. and wife Teresa, daughter Kim and husband Mark Decker, 12 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, sister Phyllis husband Tom Kippeny and brother Michael wife Amy Archey, in laws, Helen husband Al Summers, Michael wife Geri Kowalczyk, Jean husband John Wagner, Alice Kowalczyk and Nancy Kowalczyk and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Former Interpreter for the School of the Deaf in St. Augustine. A 1964 graduate of Bishop Carroll High School. Her passion was spending time with her family, the "furry" babies and gardening.
A private committal will be held at the convenience of the family.
Craig Funeral Home Crematory Memorial Park is in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019