Home

POWERED BY

Services
Craig Funeral Home Memorial Park
1475 Old Dixie Highway
St. Augustine, FL 32086
(904) 824-1672
Resources
More Obituaries for Florence Kowalczyk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Florence Kowalczyk

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Florence Kowalczyk Obituary
Florence Kowalczyk
Florence M. Kowalczyk, 73, St. Augustine, FL., formerly of Gallitzin, Pa. journey began October 28,1946, the daughter of the late Philip and Florence (Olson) Archey. She was called home December 6, 2019 in St. Augustine. She leaves many to cherish her memory. Survived by her husband Ronald whom she married Oct. 29, 1966. Loving mother to son Ronald Jr. and wife Teresa, daughter Kim and husband Mark Decker, 12 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, sister Phyllis husband Tom Kippeny and brother Michael wife Amy Archey, in laws, Helen husband Al Summers, Michael wife Geri Kowalczyk, Jean husband John Wagner, Alice Kowalczyk and Nancy Kowalczyk and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Former Interpreter for the School of the Deaf in St. Augustine. A 1964 graduate of Bishop Carroll High School. Her passion was spending time with her family, the "furry" babies and gardening.
A private committal will be held at the convenience of the family.
Craig Funeral Home Crematory Memorial Park is in charge of arrangements.

logo

Published in St. Augustine Record from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Florence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Craig Funeral Home Memorial Park
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -