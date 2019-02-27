Home

POWERED BY

Services
Craig Funeral Home Memorial Park
1475 Old Dixie Highway
St. Augustine, FL 32086
(904) 824-1672
Graveside service
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
Oaklawn Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Florence Burger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Florence McCleskey "Betty" Burger


1919 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Florence McCleskey "Betty" Burger Obituary
FLORENCE McCLESKEY BURGER (BETTY) was born in Decatur, Al on July 30, 1919 to William C. McCleskey and Lula Whitehead McCleskey. Betty was the youngest of 13 children, all of which have preceded her in death. She is the widow of Clarence (Bussey) E. Burger they shared a wonderful life together for 67 years, he preceded her in death in March 2008. Betty & Bussey had the amazing opportunity relocating and living in several states in the SE, including the country of Venezuela and finally settling in Tampa, Fl in 1958. In 1987 they relocated to St. Augustine, Fl to be near family and friends. Betty was a homemaker most of her life, an exceptional cook which she loved to "cook from her garden" ! She also worked in retail clothing and was an Operator with Southern Bell.
She is survived by her daughter Glynda Copeland (Don), grandson Warner Copeland (Lynn) and five great-grandchildren Austin, Bailey Carter, Cassidy, Aiden & one great-great grandchild Blakley. As well as several nieces & nephews.
The family would like to sincerely thank her two caregivers Joyce Josey and Linda Kenton for the comfort and love they gave
to Ms. Betty for several years before relocating her to an ALF. In addition, the family would also like to thank the excellent staff at Mi Casa ALF for the tender loving care they have given to Ms. Betty.
There will be graveside services at Oaklawn Cemetery on Thursday 2/28/19 at 3:00PM. The family has requested in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimers Disease Research in her name.
Craig Funeral Home Crematory Memorial Park is in charge of arrangements. (www.craigfuneralhome.com)
Published in St. Augustine Record from Feb. 27 to Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Craig Funeral Home Memorial Park
Download Now