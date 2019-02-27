|
FLORENCE McCLESKEY BURGER (BETTY) was born in Decatur, Al on July 30, 1919 to William C. McCleskey and Lula Whitehead McCleskey. Betty was the youngest of 13 children, all of which have preceded her in death. She is the widow of Clarence (Bussey) E. Burger they shared a wonderful life together for 67 years, he preceded her in death in March 2008. Betty & Bussey had the amazing opportunity relocating and living in several states in the SE, including the country of Venezuela and finally settling in Tampa, Fl in 1958. In 1987 they relocated to St. Augustine, Fl to be near family and friends. Betty was a homemaker most of her life, an exceptional cook which she loved to "cook from her garden" ! She also worked in retail clothing and was an Operator with Southern Bell.
She is survived by her daughter Glynda Copeland (Don), grandson Warner Copeland (Lynn) and five great-grandchildren Austin, Bailey Carter, Cassidy, Aiden & one great-great grandchild Blakley. As well as several nieces & nephews.
The family would like to sincerely thank her two caregivers Joyce Josey and Linda Kenton for the comfort and love they gave
to Ms. Betty for several years before relocating her to an ALF. In addition, the family would also like to thank the excellent staff at Mi Casa ALF for the tender loving care they have given to Ms. Betty.
There will be graveside services at Oaklawn Cemetery on Thursday 2/28/19 at 3:00PM. The family has requested in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimers Disease Research in her name.
Craig Funeral Home Crematory Memorial Park is in charge of arrangements. (www.craigfuneralhome.com)
Published in St. Augustine Record from Feb. 27 to Mar. 27, 2019