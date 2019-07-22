|
Florence Moore
Florence Moore, born November 2, 1923, a long time resident of St. Augustine, Florida has passed away peacefully in Crystal River where she resided with her son, Clarke H. Moore II and daughter in law, Lynn Moore on July 15, 2019. Memorial services will be held for Florence at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Elkton, Florida on Saturday, August 3 at 10:00 a.m. She is preceded in death by her husband Clarke H. Moore, (2001), brother Thomas Ruffin, (1969) mother Pearl Ruffin, (1963), Father Thomas Claud Ruffin, (1974), Daughter Antoinette Adams, (2007). She is survived by her son Clarke H. Moore II, three grandsons, Tim Colvin, Lee Colvin and Clarke H. Moore III.
In lieu of Flowers, please donate to your favorite charities.
Published in St. Augustine Record from July 22 to July 23, 2019