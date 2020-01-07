|
Florence Patricia Spooner
Florence Patricia "Pat" Spooner, passed away the evening of November 27, 2019, at the Bailey Family Center for Caring, with her family by her side. Mrs. Spooner was born August 12, 1929, to Robert and Horina Cheeseman in Trenton, NJ, where she lived and worked most of her life before moving to St. Augustine in 2009. Mrs. Spooner was married to the late Natale E. Imbroglia and later married to the late Clifford H. Spooner. She was ambitious and had a varied working career that spanned from factory work making light bulbs, to selling Tupperware products, to being a dental hygienist and a secretary in a real estate office. Her work in the real estate office led her into a career in the New Jersey Real Estate industry spanning more than 35 years. She was co-owner of the White Horse Realty Agency and served on many industry related boards and commissions. She was most proud professionally of being the first woman elected as president of the New Jersey Chapter of I.R.E.M.
After moving to St. Augustine, Mrs. Spooner joined the local Salvation Army Corps congregation where she made "dear friends", as she would often say and where she also found social companionship and spiritual comfort.
She is survived by her 2 children, Gregory R. Imbroglia (Lorelli) and Christine A. Faffey (William); sister, Elizabeth Nagy (John); step daughter, Robin Cramer (William); grandchildren, Nany Rickett, John Rickett (Casey); great granddaughters, Maia and Samantha. She also left behind numerous beloved family and friends who she cherished dearly.
A memorial service is scheduled for Sunday, January 12, 2020 at the Salvation Army Corps Center located at 1850 SR 207, St. Augustine, Florida 32086 at 11:00 am with a luncheon to follow.
Donations in her memory can be made to the St. Augustine Chapter of the Salvation Army Corps; or to the Bailey Family Center for Caring.
A separate memorial service in New Jersey will be scheduled in June 2020 and related details will be announced closer to the date.
St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020