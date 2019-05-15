|
|
Floried Puckett Franklin
Floried Puckett Franklin, 74, passed away on May 10th, 2019 in St. Augustine, FL. Flo was born in Blakely, GA on June 6th, 1944 and later attended the University of Georgia. She returned to Blakely after successful career in real estate in Atlanta to raise a family, where they were all members of First Baptist Church. She and her husband have lived in St Augustine for the past 15 years. Flo was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend who never outgrew her sense of adventure.
Flo is preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Virginia, brother John, and one son Will. Survivors include her husband Hugh, one son and daughter-in-law Robert and Cara, two grandchildren Will and Reid, and numerous cousins, nieces, and friends.
A celebration of life will be held in St Augustine on Saturday, May 25th.
Published in St. Augustine Record from May 15 to May 16, 2019