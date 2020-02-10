|
Florine Berger
Florine Berger of Ponte Vedra , FL passed away peacefully on February 2, 2020 surrounded by her family at the Community Hospice Bailey Family Center for Caring in St. Augustine. She was born in Bridgeport Connecticut on January 17, 1929. .She is survived by her husband Maurice Berger, her brother Robert (Carol) Blackman of Fairfield Connecticut, her daughters Elyse (Roth) Kemper, Carol Morgenstern, Robin Morgenstern , son Edward Tevolitz , 6 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2020