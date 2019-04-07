|
|
Floyd Gibson passed away March 21, 2019, at the age of 91 in St. Augustine.
Born in Arkansas, he was a World War II veteran and had a 35-year career as an educator. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Margie, three children Steve, Becky, Gregg and daughter-in-law Cindy. He is also survived by his grandchildren Courtney, Carmen, Frank, Kelsey and Macy as well as four great-grandchildren Shelby, Kali, Jackson, and Clark.
Floyd was Baptist by faith. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in St. Augustine Record on Apr. 7, 2019