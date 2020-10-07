Franc Juvan
Franc Juvan went home to be with the Lord on October 1, 2020 in his home with his wife by his side, after a 5 year battle with Dementia. Franc was born March 2, 1939 to the late Jozefa and Franc Juvan in Ljubljana, Slovenia, Kingdom of Yugoslavia. Franc received the title of Engineer in the First Degree from the Electro-Tecnical School of Ljubljana in 1961. Franc spent a few years in Germany prior to coming to the United States in 1963, where he lived in New York City. He became a naturalized citizen in 1987. Franc worked in various engineering jobs for a few years and eventually started working at the United Nations where he worked behind the cameras and was part of a team responsible for the television broadcasting of the UN meetings. He also worked as a translator for the UN at social functions as he spoke Slovenian, German and English. Franc retired from the UN in 2005 and moved to Florida. Franc loved fishing, traveling, the ocean and dancing. Even his dementia didn't keep him from doing his dance, " The Franc" as affectionately called by his wife. He loved to travel and has been all over the world. When Franc married his wife Vivian he relocated from Indialantic, Fl to St Augustine in 2010. He was a member of Palmo Church of God.
Franc leaves to mourn his memory his wife
Vivian; his sister Ida Juvan; his in-laws Mary Walker-Pringle (Renardo); Phyllis Walker Fuller; his two sons from previous marriages Daniel and Alan Juvan; nieces and nephews and many friends.
His Celebration of Life/Homegoing Service will be October 17, 2020 at 1 pm, at the Willie Galimore Center, 399 Riberia St, St Augustine, FL 32084. Social distancing will be provided and masks are required. Pastor Thomas Garden, Officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Franc's name can be made to the Alzheimer's Association
at alz.org
.