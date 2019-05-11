Home

Johnson-Overturf Funeral Home
307 South Palm Avenue
Palatka, FL 32177
(386) 325-4521
Visitation
Monday, May 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Johnson-Overturf Funeral Home
307 South Palm Avenue
Palatka, FL 32177
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Johnson-Overturf Funeral Home
307 South Palm Avenue
Palatka, FL 32177
Frances Beach Lee Obituary
Frances Beach Lee, 84, of Palatka, passed from this life on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Haven Hospice Satterwhite Campus for Care and Compassion following an extended illness. Born in St. Augustine to James Duncan Beach and Ellen Cubbedge Beach, she lived most of her life in Putnam and St. Johns Counties. She resided in Palatka since 2000 moving here from St. Augustine from which she had returned to in 1990 when her husband Meek retired from working at the Pentagon. Frances was a dedicated homemaker and mother as well as an avid birdwatcher. She was also a member of St. James United Methodist Church in Palatka.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Meek E. Lee and a brother, Jack Beach.
Frances is survived by a son, Jody Lee (Cristie), a daughter, Lizabeth "Beth" McClain, all of Palatka, a brother, Thomas H. Beach of Racy Point, 4 grandchildren, Brandon Lee, Lexie Lee, Shane Liles and Dustin Steinmetz and numerous nieces and nephews.
Services celebrating Frances' life will be at 10:00 A.M. Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Johnson-Overturf Chapel in Palatka with Pastor Terry Wright officiating. Entombment will follow at Palatka Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Monday from 6-8 P.M. at Johnson-Overturf Funeral Home in Palatka.
Flowers are gratefully accepted or donations may be sent to Haven Hospice Roberts Care Center, 6400 St. Johns Ave., Palatka, FL 32177.
Memories and condolences may be expressed to the family at Frances' Book of Memories page at www.johnsonoverturffunerals.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to Johnson-Overturf Funeral Home in Palatka.
Published in St. Augustine Record on May 11, 2019
