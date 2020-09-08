Frances E. Hayes
Frances E. Hayes, (known as OME) age 83, of St. Augustine, passed away peacefully on July 22, 2020. She was born on June 26, 1937 in Manhattan, NY to the late Andrew and Frances Niederdorfer. Frances graduated from high school and earned her Associates Degree in Business Administration. Her career included working as a model and also a German/English interpreter. Frances married Joseph W. Hayes, Jr. (deceased) and had four daughters. The Hayes family moved to Florida settling in St. Augustine in 1967. She was a proud devoted Catholic and joined the Cathedral Parish. She was a volunteer teaching children's Catechist. Frances worked for many years at General Hospital as a Medical Office Manager for Dr. Samy Bishai. After retiring, she worked at the Alligator Farm and enjoyed meeting visitors from around the world. Frances had many talents. She was a talented cook in the kitchen, showcasing her German dishes such as stuffed cabbage, potato pancakes and German potato salad. If you came to visit you were most likely offered a sandwich, cup of coffee and a short visit on the back porch. She gave words of encouragement, wisdom, and comfort when needed. If it was late, you were in for a competitive round of Jeopardy or Wheel of Fortune. Frances was highly skilled with knitted needles, crochet hooks, and her much loved PFAFF sewing machine. She was a member of several quilting clubs and proudly knitted baby sweaters for charity. She was an avid reader and lover her Nook while listening to quilting podcasts and researching new projects for her family. Her passion was quilting, gifting each new member of her family with a hand sewn quilt with all their favorite colors, and included her signature label "Made With Love, OME". In addition, each new member (spouse or baby) was presented with a personalized hand knitted Christmas stocking and no two were ever alike. While knitting, she would always state, "this one is for the next twinkle in the sky!" Our family is blessed to have received a bounty of baby blankets, sweaters, hats, bibs, scarves, Christmas décor and her famous booties. This was her legacy that brought her and our family so much JOY.
Frances "OME" will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Edward and sister in-law, Geri. Beloved mother of Susan, Cheryl, Helen, and Andrea (Rocky); Cherished grandmother of Andrea (Joe), Andy (Kim), Gage, Brandon (Brittney), David (Jessica), Kevin (Jennifer), Kara, Joseph (Bonnie); great grandmother of Grace, Anthony (Maddy), Cameron, David II, Dylan, Ava, James, Henry and great great grandmother to be; nephew, Andrew (Karen); great nephew, (Kevin); niece, Nancy and special friends, Peter and Susie Stolz.
A private family interment will be held at a later date. Those who wish to remember, Frances "OME" in a special way may make gifts in her memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
St. John's Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.